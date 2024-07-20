Gopal Rai holds development meet in Delhi’s Nangloi Jat area

New Delhi: Underlining its commitment to rural development and environmental conservation, Delhi’s Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai presided over a ‘Vikas Sabha’ in the Nangloi Jat Legislative Assembly, where significant strides in local infrastructure and green initiatives were highlighted. The session aimed to bolster ongoing development efforts and enhance the quality of life in Delhi’s villages.



Minister Gopal Rai emphasised the scale of development underway, stating, “Development work worth Rs 13 crore is being done in the villages of Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency.” This initiative forms part of the broader endeavour by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s administration to prioritise rural development through the Delhi Gram Vikas Board. Rai further disclosed that the government has earmarked a substantial budget of Rs 900 crore for the current fiscal year, dedicated to uplifting village infrastructure across Delhi.

Present at the ‘Vikas Sabha’ were Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, along with officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Forest Department, demonstrating collaborative efforts towards sustainable development.

Highlighting environmental sustainability as a core objective, Rai underscored, “The Kejriwal government is also making villages green to increase green cover in Delhi.” As part of this green initiative, a tree plantation campaign was launched, complemented by the distribution of free saplings to local residents during the event. Rai elaborated, “Under the campaign of tree plantation and distribution of saplings that started on July 11 to increase green cover in Delhi, saplings were distributed among the people in Nangloi Jat Vidhan Sabha today during the Vikas Sabha.”

Rai further outlined ambitious targets set under the tree plantation campaign, stating, “A target of planting/distributing more than 64 lakh saplings has been set this year.” This initiative aims to involve citizens in enhancing Delhi’s green footprint, with special emphasis on distributing medicinal plants to promote biodiversity and environmental health.