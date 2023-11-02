Gopal Rai holds comprehensive review meeting with depts as pollution rises

As pollution levels rise in the national Capital, Environment minister Gopal Rai conducted a comprehensive review meeting with all relevant departments. The meeting addressed several crucial strategies to control and mitigate the impact of escalating pollution.

Rai highlighted the current situation, stating, “Due to the increase in cold and low wind speed, the AQI in Delhi is around 350. The next 15-20 days are going to be heavy for Delhi. To control it and to implement GRAP-2 rules more strictly, a joint meeting was held with the officials of all the concerned departments today.”

In response to the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the Environment Minister instructed the intensification of water spraying and the use of anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots and high-polluting areas. Additionally, the departments were directed to ensure dust suppressants were mixed with the water used for spraying on polluted surfaces.

Security guards on night duty have not been overlooked in the government’s initiatives. Minister Rai mandated that all government departments provide heaters to these guards to prevent incidents of biomass burning during cold nights.

To improve public transportation, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was instructed to hire private “Paryavaran Buses” on a priority basis.