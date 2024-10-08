Gopal Rai fines construction firm for violating anti-dust guidelines

New Delhi: In a proactive move to combat pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted surprise inspections at various construction sites, including those at RML Hospital and Lady Hardinge Road, as part of the government’s anti-dust campaign. During these inspections, serious irregularities in dust control practices were identified, leading to the imposition of fines totalling Rs. 5 lakh on Rama Civil India Construction and Godrej.



After the inspections, Minister Rai stated, “Environmental rules are not being properly followed at the construction site.” He highlighted that essential measures, such as the functionality of anti-smog guns, were lacking, soil was left uncovered, and workers were not provided with necessary protective gear. “Due to these violations of dust control rules, the DPCC has been instructed to issue a penalty notice to the concerned agency. A financial penalty will be imposed daily if a satisfactory reply to the notice is not provided,” he warned.

Under the anti-dust campaign, Rai specifically pointed out the negligence at the RML Hospital construction site. He noted, “The Rama Civil Construction Company, responsible for the construction, is not strictly adhering to the 14 dust control rules.” As a result, the DPCC was directed to impose a Rs. 5 lakh fine on the company. He stressed, “If they do not begin to strictly follow the 14 rules at the construction site, a daily challan will be issued against them.”

At the Godrej site, further violations were observed, including insufficient deployment of anti-smog guns and lack of proper safety measures for workers. “Only one anti-smog gun was present despite the site’s size, allowing dust to escape,” Rai pointed out, adding that workers were not equipped with masks. The DPCC was again instructed to impose a Rs. 5 lakh fine, with additional daily fines for further violations.