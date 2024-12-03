Gopal Rai felicitates Safai Karamcharis

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP State Convener Gopal Rai felicitated the Safai Karamcharis of Babarpur constituency at his office on Tuesday, recognizing their tireless efforts in keeping Delhi clean and beautiful. Speaking at the event, Rai expressed his gratitude, saying, “You have made a significant contribution to keeping Delhi clean and beautiful. It is our collective duty to honor the hard work of Safai Karamcharis.”

Rai highlighted the Delhi government’s commitment to the welfare of Safai Karamcharis, noting, “Under our administration in the MCD, we have made 8,500 Safai Karamcharis permanent in the last two years. Moreover, salaries are now being disbursed on time, unlike earlier when workers were forced to stage protests for their rightful dues.”

Emphasising their importance, he added, “The role of our Safai Karamcharis is paramount in keeping Delhi clean and creating a hygienic environment. Their spirit of service is beyond praise.” Rai acknowledged the Safai Karamcharis’ role in disease prevention, stating, “They ensure a healthier environment.” He assured continued support, saying, “You serve selflessly, and we are here to help.” Rai also highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives, including free healthcare, electricity, water, and education. He urged citizens to unite for a cleaner Delhi.