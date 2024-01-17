Gopal Rai chairs board meeting with DAMB officials

New Delhi: In a significant move towards enhancing infrastructure and facilities in Delhi’s mandis, the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) has approved a budget of Rs 544.80 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.



The decision was made during a high-level board meeting chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday.

Rai outlined the budget allocation for various mandis, stating, “The board has given the green signal to a budget of Rs 544.80 crore for the development of Delhi’s mandis.”

The breakdown includes approximately Rs 225.96 crores allocated to APMC, Azadpur; Rs 20.07 crores to Fruit & Vegetables Market, Ghazipur; Rs 21.27 crores to FP & EMC Ghazipur; Rs 8.63 crores to Flower Market; Rs 21.77 crores to APMC Keshopur; Rs 31.36 crores to APMC, Narela; Rs 5.36 crores to APMC, Najafgarh, and Rs 210.40 crores to DAMB.

Rai emphasized the commitment of the Delhi government to the overall development and expansion of mandis. He detailed specific projects, stating, “The renovation of the Ghazipur Flower Market will be done, and this year, the Poultry Market at Ghazipur will undergo renovation with a budget of Rs. 70 crores.” Rai added, “The Flower Market at Ghazipur will be developed with a budget of Rs 40.75 crores.”

Highlighting the government’s dedication to farmers’ well-being, Rai stated, “All the decisions of the board have been taken keeping in mind the well-being of the farmers of Delhi and for the overall betterment of the mandis.”

The approved budget will provide momentum to new development projects in key mandis, including Ghazipur, Azadpur, Narela, and Tikri Khampur. The initiatives aim to create better infrastructure and facilities for the agricultural community.

The development minister expressed the government’s holistic approach, affirming, “The Delhi government is committed to the development, expansion, and creation of better infrastructure in mandis.”