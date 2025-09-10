Google team to support Delhi govt in enhancing edu with AI tools

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital tools can transform the city’s education system with a team from Google.

During a recent interaction with the members of the Google education team, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood discussed ways in which AI-powered solutions can help personalise learning experiences for students at every level — from schools to higher education institutions.

The partnership aims to support teachers by automating repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus more on effective teaching and student engagement, Sood said.

“The discussion emphasised that AI is not merely a technological tool but a catalyst for positive change, offering new possibilities for students and educators alike,” he added.

By harnessing these innovations, the city government hopes to unlock the full potential of learners and make education more accessible, efficient and adaptive to individual needs, the minister said.