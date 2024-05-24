Google asked for IP address in North Block bomb hoax

NEW DELHI: A day after North Block received a hoax bomb threat email, Delhi Police wrote to Google seeking the email’s IP address, an official source said. The threat, sent on Wednesday, targeted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but was deemed a hoax later.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and local police are investigating, with a potential case to be registered at Kartavya Path police station. The email was sent from an anonymous Gmail address around 3:30 pm.