Google AI tool’s handling of Modi query raises bias concerns; govt sees rules breach

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, declared on Friday that Google’s AI tool Gemini’s response to a question regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted a clear violation of IT rules and several criminal code provisions.

The minister took cognizance of the issue raised by verified accounts of a journalist alleging bias in Google Gemini in response to a question on Modi while it gave no clear answer when a similar question was tossed for Trump and Zelenskyy.

“These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code,” Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Google Gemini about Modi.

In response, Gemini made uncharitable comments about Prime Minister Modi but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Trump and Zelenskyy.