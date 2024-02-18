Goods train derails near Sarai Rohilla station, rag-picker killed

New Delhi: Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station here on Saturday and a rag-picker was killed in the accident, officials said.



The body of the 70-year-old rag-picker, identified as Rafiq, was recovered from under a bogie, a railway police official said, adding he was working under a contractor hired by the railways, along with three other workers. His other fellow workers were safe, the official said. “During inquiry from the co-workers and examination of the accident site, prima facie no foul play has been noticed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) KPS Malhotra said.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover. Another official of the Railway Police said 10 bogies have derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway.

Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation.

“Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train which was going towards Chandigarh from Mumbai,” the officer said.

The official said mobile crime team along with forensic expert have been called who are inspecting the site. Staff from local police also reached the spot to control the crowd and to maintain the law and order situation, he said.

Law and order is normal and rescue operation and resumption of the train operations over the track will resume after the railways procedures, he said. Soon after the incident, panic gripped among people living alongside the track, another official said.

A video clip of the incident also surfaced in which the train boogies were seen getting derailed.