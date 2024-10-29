Good education only way to lift people out of poverty, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with parents of school students in Wazirpur as part of the ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ initiative, focusing on the future of education in Delhi.

Sisodia reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all children in Delhi receive a good education, stating, “Good education is the only way to lift people out of poverty.”

According to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over 600 parents attended the session, expressing their support for the educational reforms implemented by the AAP-led Delhi government over the past nine years.

During the session, parents voiced their concerns about the continuity of these reforms, emphasising the importance of quality education in improving their children’s futures, it stated.

The former Delhi education minister highlighted the successful transformation of government schools, which have consistently outperformed private institutions in recent years, the release said.

Prior to the event, Sisodia sent a letter to the parents, reflecting on the strides made in Delhi’s education, it noted.

He called for suggestions on how to enhance educational facilities and

integrate technology effectively, ensuring that children are prepared for future job markets, it added.

The ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ initiative aims to foster dialogue between parents and policymakers, enabling parents to voice their opinions on key educational issues.