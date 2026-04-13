Golden note falls silent: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday condoled the demise of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, saying a “golden note” has fallen silent with her passing away. She said Bhosle’s demise is an irreparable loss for the world of Indian music. “The golden note of music that connected generations and turned feelings into melody has fallen silent today,” Gupta said in a post on X.



Bhosle, 92, died in Mumbai, a day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to chest infection and exhaustion.

“In Asha Tai’s voice, life seemed to smile, each song was a story that crossed beyond time. Her departure is like the end of an era, yet her dedication will always inspire the coming generations,” she said.

The chief minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength to her family and supporters to bear the loss.