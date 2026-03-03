Gold worth ₹4.35 cr seized at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized over 3.17 kg of smuggled gold worth about Rs 4.35 crore in two separate cases and arrested three foreign nationals, officials said on Monday.

In the first case, a 39-year-old woman from Chad, who arrived from Addis Ababa, was intercepted on February 26.

Officers recovered 1,843 grams of high-purity gold from her baggage, valued at Rs 2.37 crore. She was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

In another incident, two Myanmar nationals arriving from Yangon were caught with eight gold bars weighing 1,329 grams, worth Rs 1.98 crore, concealed internally. Both

were arrested.