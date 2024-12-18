Gold smuggling thwarted at Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI: A woman has been arrested at the international airport here for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 lakh into the country by hiding it in her rectum, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old woman was intercepted on Sunday following her arrival from Kathmandu.

A detailed baggage and personal search revealed three oval-shaped capsules containing gold paste (770g gross weight) concealed in the passenger’s rectum. A gold bar weighing 681g, valued at Rs 50.03 lakh, was extracted from the paste, according to the customs department. The passenger, from Maharashtra, admitted to smuggling the gold as chemical paste via Dubai, Bangkok, Nepal, and finally to Delhi. Green and transparent adhesive tapes were used for packing and concealment.