Gold medallist wrestler held for firing at property dealer’s office in W Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old gold medal-winning wrestler was arrested with an associate of his for allegedly firing at the office of a property dealer in west Delhi’s Mohan garden area, police said on Friday.



The accused have been identified as Ritik alias Peter Baba, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, and Ankur, from Sonipat district in Haryana, they said.

During their investigation, police got a tip-off that Ritik will be coming to Ganda Nala Road in Baprola Vihar. A trap was laid and he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges was recovered from his possession. At his instance, his associate Ankur was also arrested and one pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession too, the DCP said.

The accused confessed that they had on Monday fired at the office of a property dealer in the Mohan Garden area in an extortion bid, police said.

It was also revealed that Ritik had been arrested in 2020 too for firing at an uncle of his over a property dispute he had with his father, police said.

In 2021, he, along with Ankur and other associates, had robbed a motorcycle from the Rai area in Sonipat in Haryana and was arrested for it, they said.

Ankur had won a gold in wrestling in the 2013-14 national championship. He also played for India in the Asian championship held in Mongolia in 2013. Later, he started injecting himself with drugs, police added.