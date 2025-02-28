‘Going ahead with implementation of PM-ABHIM scheme’

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was going ahead with the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme in the national Capital.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government sought to withdraw its plea challenging the December 24, 2024 direction of the Delhi High Court.

The high court had asked the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-ABHIM scheme.

“We are going ahead with the implementation of the scheme so, therefore, now we want to withdraw this SLP (special leave petition),” the Delhi government’s counsel told the apex court.

The bench allowed the Delhi government’s counsel to withdraw the petition.

The BJP unseated the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi in the recently concluded Assembly elections. While hearing the matter on January 17, the apex court had stayed the high

court’s direction asking the Delhi government to sign the MoU by January 5.

The top court had also issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by the Delhi government.

The plea had said the way PM-ABHIM was designed and envisioned, it catered to the country’s interiors and was suitable for rural spaces.

It had said in Delhi, under the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 529 local centres manned by qualified registered medical practitioners were already running.

In its order passed on December 24 last year, the high court had referred to the minutes of the meeting held in December 2024 and noted the PM-ABHIM would have to be implemented in its entirety to ensure Delhi residents were not deprived of the funds and facilities under it.

It had said the scheme’s non-implementation in Delhi, when 33 states and Union territories had already implemented it, would not be justified.

“Since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has to be signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the GNCTD, let the said MoU be signed by January 5, 2025,” the high court had directed.

It had further said, “This MoU shall be signed irrespective of the model code of conduct, if any, as the same has been monitored by this court and is for the benefit of citizens of Delhi.”