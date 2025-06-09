Gogi gang shooter arrested for firing, extortion in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key member of the infamous Gogi Gang for multiple extortion cases. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Sachin Khatri alias Shinni (26) son of Late Krishan resident of Village Bakner, Narela, Delhi. According to the police, the arrest took place on June 6, following precise intelligence developed by Head Constables Rajesh and Janak of the Northern Range-I. Acting on this tip, a specialized team led by Inspector Pankaj Thakran and supervised by ACP Ashok Sharma laid a trap and apprehended the absconder in a swift operation.

The accused, Sachin, had been evading arrest while actively participating in a series of serious crimes. He was involved in multiple cases registered across police stations in Narela and Alipur, including firing incidents, extortion, and criminal intimidation under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act. Among the most notable cases, Sachin, along with an accomplice, had allegedly opened fire at a woman’s house in Narela on September 30, 2024, in an extortion bid. In another case, he was involved in looting 5 lakh rupees from a property dealer in Alipur, acting on instructions from gang leader Narender Khatri, who is believed to have fled abroad. Sachin was also accused of attacking the same complainant in April 2025 to pressure him into withdrawing charges. A school dropout, Sachin is believed to have joined the Gogi Gang in his early teens, quickly rising in the ranks through his involvement in violent crimes. His arrest marks a crucial step in the crackdown against gang-related violence in Delhi.