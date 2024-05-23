GNIDA’s crackdown: 10K sq meters land retrieved

NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has taken actions to remove illegal encroachments on a large scale along the banks of Hindon river in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, said officials on Wednesday.



As per officials, the drive was carried out in work circle 3 of Greater Noida.

During this period, land worth more than Rs 100 crore was freed from illegal encroachment. Greater Noida CEO Ravi Kumar NG said, “The team of Greater Noida Authority freed about 10,000 square meters of land from illegal encroachment by running bulldozers on the spot.” The land was purchased by the Greater Noida Authority from farmers for farmhouses, but later it was illegally encroached upon and houses were built on it.

“Those who illegally encroach on authority lands will not be spared. This action will continue” added Kumar. The Authority is now going to file FIR against these illegal encroachers.

The expenses incurred on removing illegal encroachments will be recovered from the encroachers.