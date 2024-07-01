GNIDA’s auction of commercial plots in Greater Noida draws investor interest

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a commercial plot scheme which has garnered considerable interest among investors looking for investment opportunities or setting up new businesses.



The scheme has 12 plots, of varying in size from 3600 to 10600 square meters, which are strategically located across different sectors to cater to a diverse range of commercial activities.

As outlined by the Authority’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Santosh Kumar, these plots are situated in prime locations - three in Sector 10, five in Sector 12, three in Delta One, and one in Sector One, thereby promising significant footfall and high visibility for future businesses, said Kumar.

“The registration process, which was initiated on June 26, marks the commencement of what is anticipated to be a keenly contested auction.

“Prospective bidders have until July 16 to register their interest, with a deadline of July 19 for submitting their processing fees and relevant documents.

“It is important to note that the allotment of these plots will be conducted solely through an auction process, ensuring transparency and fairness in the allocation of commercial space,” said OSD Kumar.

Aiming to facilitate an easy and efficient application process, GNIDA has collaborated with the State Bank of India (SBI). “Interested parties can apply through the SBI portal, which is directly linked to the Greater Noida Authority website. This integration ensures a seamless application experience for all potential investors,”Kumar added.

The introduction of these commercial plots have been done on directions of CEO NG Ravi Kumar. The scheme will be headed by ACEO Annapurna Garg.

“The scheme is launched in response to the growing demand for commercial spaces in the region. It reflects the Authority’s commitment in meeting the needs of Greater Noida’s residents and

investors alike.

“Once the allotment process is concluded, the possession of the plots will be transferred to the successful bidders, paving the way for the development of new commercial complexes,” said ACEO Garg.

“These establishments are expected to cater to the daily needs of the local residents, thereby enhancing the quality of life in the area. The successful execution of this scheme will not only provide a boost to the local economy but also set a benchmark for future commercial developments in Greater Noida,” she added.