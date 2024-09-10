GNIDA’s 15-day ultimatum to builders for flat registrations

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has issued a stern warning to builders who have failed to register flats in the name of buyers. The authority has given a 15-day ultimatum to start the registration process, failing which strict action will be taken against the defaulting builder groups.



Furthermore, the GNIDA has instructed the cancellation of plot allotments for builders who have been granted exemption based on the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee but have not yet deposited 25 per cent of the total outstanding amount. Their cases will be referred to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) for further investigation. According to officials, Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, is keen on expediting the registration process in the name of flat buyers. NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, has directed the builder department to conduct meetings with the builders, emphasising the importance of registration in the name of flat buyers and canceling the allotment of negligent builders.

ACEO Saumya Srivastava stated that a government order was issued on December 21 last year based on the recommendation of the Amitabh Kant Committee. “Taking advantage of this government order, out of a total of 98 projects, 13 builders deposited the total outstanding amount and 58 builders deposited 25 per cent of the amount (about Rs 505 crores). In this way, a total of 71 builders took advantage of this policy,” said Srivastava.

GNIDA approved the registration of 9,558 flats in 71 projects; 6,624 were registered by September 5. Builders have been given six months to register the remaining flats without late fees.

GNIDA also ordered the cancellation of plot allotments for builders who haven’t deposited 25 per cent of the outstanding amount and instructed that possession of these plots be taken.