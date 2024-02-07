GNIDA to organise 3-day flower show

Greater Noida: A three days’ flower show is going to be organised by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) at Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park also known as ‘City Park’ between March 8-10, said officials on Tuesday.

As per a senior officer, the theme of the event will be Flower Dahlia. The flower festival is being organised on the instructions of GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar, the officer said.

ACEO, Greater Noida Authority Ashutosh Dwivedi said that this time, along with a wide variety of flowers, landscape, decoration etc. will be prepared by experts with flowers. There will be a program of live music and dance as well, said Dwivedi.

“Educational workshops and interactive sessions from experienced experts will also be organized to educate the visitors about the flowers. Competitions on flower design, gardening and landscaping will also be organised. Painting competitions and street plays

for children will also be organised. The winning participants in these competitions will be rewarded,” the ACEO added.

The Greater Noida Authority officials have appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to

participate enthusiastically in the upcoming flower show.