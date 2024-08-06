GNIDA to launch free online dog registration system this week

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is set to launch an online registration system for pet dogs this week.



The registration process will be accessible through the Authority’s Mitra app, and pet owners will be able to register their dogs without incurring any fees.

This development comes after the GNIDA board approved a revised pet registration policy in June, which incorporated feedback from citizens, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs), and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Under the new policy, the registration process will be open throughout the year, and no annual fee to be charged.

However, if a complaint is received about an unregistered pet, an investigation will be conducted, and a penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on the owner.

The policy also stipulates that pets must use the service lift, and if someone is already in the lift, the pet and its owner must wait unless there is mutual consent to share the lift.

The revised policy also includes provisions for the identification of pet feeding points by AOAs/RWAs and residents. Additionally, a shelter home will be constructed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis with the assistance of NGOs.

The Authority will provide the land, while the NGO will be responsible for managing the shelter’s operations.

“This revised policy will be strictly enforced, and pet owners who do not comply will face fines,” said a senior official.

The implementation of the online registration system has been delayed due to technical issues, but these have now been resolved. The Authority will soon provide a link on its official app for residents to register their dogs.

The need for a comprehensive dog policy in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West has been a long-standing demand, driven by frequent incidents of dog attacks and bites in the area.

Although a policy was previously formulated, it could not be implemented due to various flaws, leading the Authority to revise it.