GNIDA to cancel plot allotments of allottees who didn’t deposit dues

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will cancel plot allotments of allottees who have not deposited the dues of authority, said officials on Wednesday. Along with this, the authority will take possession of such plots and will allot them through new

schemes.

A meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority, Ritu Maheshwari, with officials from industrial, institutional, IT, builder and commercial department. The CEO has instructed officials to cancel the allotments of the allottees who did not deposit the dues of the authority.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, directions have been issued to the officials of builders department to confiscate all unsold properties of builders who have not paid dues.

“If the builder has failed to do any construction on the plot after getting allotment, the authority will cancel allotment and get back possession of the land. Similarly, those who are waiting to set up industries but the plots have been allotted, if the deadline is passed, and the firm is not depositing dues, the authority will cancel allotment of the plot,” a senior GNIDA officer said.

The CEO also reviewed the MoU signed for the Global Investors Summit. She Instructed all the departments to get more MoUs done. Along with this, it has also been asked to convert these MoUs into investments.