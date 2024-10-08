GNIDA to build 11 community centres

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has approved the construction of 11 new community centres in various sectors of the city, with an estimated cost of around Rs 21.50 crore. NG Ravi Kumar, the CEO of GNIDA, has instructed the officials to build new community centres in sectors that currently lack such facilities and to repair the existing ones that have fallen into disrepair.

According to a senior GNIDA officer, 11 new community centres are being rapidly constructed in sectors including Omicron One A, Jue One, and Swarnnagari, with most set to open by the end of the year and the rest by March 2025.

Each centre will have two floors, featuring various amenities and parking for 50 vehicles. Additionally, the authority is planning traffic management solutions to alleviate congestion at busy intersections.