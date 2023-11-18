GNIDA takes action against five firms for improper waste disposal

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has taken action against five firms for negligence in maintaining cleanliness and garbage disposal. The authority has deducted two per cent from the monthly payments of three firms and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on two other firms.



The actions have been taken on the instructions of GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar.

“An inspection was performed by senior authority officials including ACEO Amandeep Duli and ACEO Annapurna Garg who visited various places to take stock of the Chhath Ghats and the cleanliness system of the city,” said a senior GNIDA officer.

“During inspection heaps of garbage were found at various places on the side verges and service roads of the main road of Kasna, due to which the authority has imposed penalties,” the officer added.

The officer said that Rs 5 lakh was imposed on M/s Sainath Sales and Service and M/s AG Enviro each. For M/s Antony Waste Handling, M/s RR Facilities, M/s Bimalraj Outsourcing, it was decided to deduct 2 per cent each from the monthly payment.

“These firms have been warned that if negligence is found again, more stringent action will be taken. Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar has appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to cooperate in keeping the city clean,” the officer said.