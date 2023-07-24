GNIDA slaps fine of Rs 5 lakh on contractor

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a contractor for installing an illegal unipole advertising Mahagun builder company.



As per officials, the unipole was placed near Gaur city roundabout in Greater Noida West. “A person named Abdul Qadir had installed this unipole. Mahagun company was being promoted on that unipole. The authority imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on it,” a senior officer said.

Santosh Kumar, in-charge of Urban Services Department and Officer on special duty (OSD) Greater Noida Authority said that the action against those who put up illegal unipoles and hoardings will continue further.

“Based on repeated complaints filed by the residents of Sector Alpha-II in the Urban Services Department, the authority teams removed illegal markets in road and seized dozen of carts that were placed on road causing traffic jam and other problems for public,” said OSD Kumar