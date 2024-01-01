GNIDA sets up night shelter homes for poor, homeless

Greater Noida: In view of the chilling winter, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has set up shelter homes at eight different places to help poor and homeless people spend the nights.



As per officials, these night shelters are located in Greater Noida West, village Rosa Yakubpur, Tilapata Panchayat Ghar, Sadopur Shiv Mandir, Sector Ecotech Three Night Shelter/Laver Hostel, Community Center of Sector P Three/P Four, Pari Chowk, Community Center of Sector Delta Two and Government Medical College.

CEO NG Ravi Kumar had given instructions to build night shelters at different places in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West, due to which the project department has started construction of night shelters at Rosa Yakubpur, Tilapata Panchayat Ghar, Sadopur Shiv Mandir, Sector Ecotech Three Night Shelter. Night shelters have been constructed near Laver Hostel, Community Center of Sector P 3/P 4, Community Center of Pari Chowk, Sector Delta 2 and Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

“25 beds each have been installed in these night shelters. Arrangements for sanitisers and masks have also been made. No fee will be charged from those spending the night in these,” said OSD Himanshu Verma. Verma has appealed that if any poor or helpless person is found in Greater Noida, he or she should be taken to the nearest night shelter. Apart from this, information can also be given on these mobile numbers of the concerned officers of the authority, 9205691314, 7985704514, 7355969201, 8700401022 and 9205691084. The authority team will help the needy to reach the night shelter.

OSD has also taken stock of the arrangements of these night shelters. The Active Citizen team has expressed gratitude to the authority’s CEO NG Ravi Kumar for constructing the night shelters.