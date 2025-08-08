GNIDA reviews ‘One City One Operator’ water supply project

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s (GNIDA) Additional CEO Prerna Singh held a review meeting of the works related to the Water-Sewer department on Friday. Officials said that the agency preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the One City One Operator project for water supply gave a presentation on the interim report.

In the meeting, the agency was instructed to prepare its final DPR next month, said officials. Along with this, a presentation was also given on the Master Plan-2041 of Water and Sewer.

According to officials, on the instructions of Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, the authority is preparing to have an agency for works ranging from water supply to maintenance in urban and rural areas under One City One Operator. Its DPR is being prepared.

ACEO Prerna Singh is heading the project. “In the first phase, there is a plan to install water meters on 10% connections in the city. This will also stop the wastage of water and will imrpove the supply,” said Singh. He instructed officials to get the water quality checked regularly and follow the checklist made for better supply.

While reviewing the sewer department, the ACEO said that on receiving any complaint related to the sewer, take immediate action and solve the problem. Greater Noida Authority will hire a single private agency to handle water supply and civic maintenance across urban areas and 150 villages, aiming to end jurisdiction disputes and address recurring civic issues.