GNIDA opens new office to address residents’ grievances

Owing to the long pending demand of Greater Noida West residents, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has started its new office in Sector Techzone - IV.

A schedule has also been fixed for the senior officials to remain present at the office to address public grievances.

As per officials, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Annapurna Garg will sit in the authority office daily till November 7 to meet the residents and resolve their problems. After that, the ACEO will meet public on every Tuesday and Thursday.

The residents of Greater Noida West were demanding from CEO NG Ravi Kumar to appoint a senior level officer of the authority in the office located in Techzone Four.

In view of this, on the instructions of the CEO, the ACEO has started sitting in the office of Greno West. The authority believes that this initiative will provide great relief to the residents of Greater Noida West. “Residents will no longer have to come to the authority office located at Knowledge Park Four. It will also help in quick disposal of complaints related to Greater Noida West. It is noteworthy that about 200 builder societies are being built in Greater Noida West. Sector and village residents are different from this. The population here has increased rapidly.

“The population here will increase further in the coming days. Therefore, keeping in mind the convenience of the residents, the authority has constructed this office, which has been started earlier,” said CEO GNIDA, NG Ravi Kumar.