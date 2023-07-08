GNIDA opens new office in Greater Noida West

Greater Noida: In order to facilitate residents of Greater Noida West who have been demanding a local office of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for years, the



good news has come finally as the authority has started its new office in Greater Noida West on Friday.

According to officials, the new office has been opened in sector Techzone four. “Residents of Greno West will now be able to register their complaints in this office. Senior officers including manger and senior manager will sit regularly in this office while the ACEO level officers will also sit once a week,” said a senior GNIDA officer.

There are around 200 builder residential societies that are being developed in Greater Noida West along with sectors and villages falling in the region. The population in the area is increasing rapidly due to which there is a need to establish an authority’s regional office in the area so that the people do not face any difficulty that they face earlier while commuting to the authority’s office in Knowledge park four area.

“With this new office, it will be easier to settle the complaints of greno west residents. This will also speed up the development works of Greater Noida west area,” said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GNIDA.

The CEO also informed that the authority will soon start with the registration of pets. “After launch, this app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. People will have to register their pets online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500. Due to registration, the details of pets will be available with the authority, which will help in running the vaccination campaign in a better way. If they bite someone, it will be known whether he is vaccinated or not,” the CEO further said