GNIDA launches plots for data centres in 2 sectors of Gr Noida

noida: Owing to the demand of investors, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched plots for data centres in two sectors of Greater Noida. Officials said that the online applications for this scheme have started from Monday and the registration can be done till February 20.



After the country’s largest data centre (Heera Nandani Group) is running at Knowledge Park Five in Greater Noida, many companies are looking for land to invest in Greater Noida. GNIDA’s CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, had given instructions to bring the scheme of data centre plots, following which 10 plots have been launched in the scheme, said a senior GNIDA officer.

“Out of these 10 plots, Five plots are located in Sector Techzone and five plots in Sector Knowledge Park Five. These plots range from 8080 square meters to 1.07 lakh square meters in area. The brochure with all the information about this scheme will be uploaded on the website of the Greater Noida Authority where applications can be made,” a senior GNIDA officer said.

“If all these 10 plots are allotted, it will generate an investment of about Rs 30,000 crore and providing employment to as many as 25, 000 youths,” the officer added.