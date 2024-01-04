GNIDA issues notices to 28 builder societies over STPs

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has issued notices to as many as 28 builder societies that are not constructing and operating sewage treatment plants (STPs) as per standards.

As per officials, residents from different residential societies had complained to Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar that sewerage was being discharged into the drain without being treated through STPs.

“A survey was performed and STPs built in many societies were not found to be as per the standards. The authority has sought clarification within a week. If a satisfactory response is not received, it has been warned to take action as per the terms of the lease deed,” said a senior GNIDA officer.

Earlier, the authority had issued notices for 37 builder societies. ACEO Ashutosh Dwivedi said that builders who have not made STPs in their residential projects should make STPs and start it soon.

“The societies that have been formed should operate them regularly. It is mandatory to treat sewage. NGT has also given strict orders in this regard to use treated water for horticulture. Strict action will be taken against those who do not do so. Heavy fines will be imposed on these societies. Despite this, if

there is no improvement, legal action will be taken in view of the orders of NGT,” said ACEO Dwivedi.

Most of these societies are situated in Greater Noida West which includes Gaur City, Nirala, Ajnara Homes, Gaur Saundaryam, Ajnara Lee Garden, Supertech Eco

Village, Panchsheel Greens among others.