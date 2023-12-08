GNIDA floats tenders for construction of Gr Noida West underpass

Greater Noida: Awaited for a long time, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has floated tenders for the construction of an underpass at one of the



busiest intersections of the city — Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West, said officials on Friday.

As per officials, the project is pegged at Rs 78 crore and the estimated time to build the underpass is 18 months. Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar has given instructions to complete the tender process of this underpass within the stipulated time and start the work in January.

“The tender documents can be downloaded from the official website of Greater Noida authority from December 8 and the pre qualification bids will open on December 29. If the work is started by January, the underpass is expected to be completed and thrown open to the public by mid of 2025,” said a senior GNIDA officer.

The need for this underpass has increased in the past couple of years since the population in the Greater Noida West area is increasing rapidly. Char Murti Chowk is the busiest intersection here. U-turns have been made on both sides as a temporary option to prevent traffic jams at the intersection.

At present, vehicles going from Gaur City to Surajpur or Noida pass through the U-turn on 130 meter road. Similarly, vehicles going to Gaur City and Pratap Vihar from 130 meter road or Surajpur side take a U-turn towards Noida. An underpass has been proposed here as a permanent solution.

“This underpass will be built parallel to the 60 meter road at Char Murti intersection. Vehicles between Pratap Vihar to Surajpur, Greater Noida will pass through this underpass. There

will be no need to go till the U-turn. This will save both time and fuel. Government advisory agency RITES has prepared its design,” said ACEO Annapurna Garg.

“Once the construction work of this underpass starts, it will take about one

and a half to two years to complete. Also, during the construction of the underpass, it has been said to prepare alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic movement,” the

ACEO added.