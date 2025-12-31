GNIDA fines six societies ₹27L, warns others over STP norms

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has initiated action against builder societies in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West for failing to operate Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

According to officials, GNIDA’s sewer department has issued notices to 202 builder societies, seeking details on the operational status of their STPs and the reuse of treated sewage water.

A senior GNIDA official said that, acting on the directions of CEO NG Ravi Kumar, the authority has asked societies to respond within one week, specifying STP capacity, operational efficiency and the use of treated water for irrigating trees and plants. Failure to provide satisfactory replies will result in inspection teams visiting the sites and imposing penalties.

In the past two weeks, the department has fined six builder societies a total of Rs 27 lakh for violations. The authority has directed the societies to pay the penalties within seven days, warning of further action in case of non-compliance.

ACEO Prerna Singh urged all builder societies to ensure proper treatment of sewage generated within their premises and to reuse treated water for irrigation purposes. She said the enforcement drive is part of GNIDA’s ongoing efforts to implement National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms mandating functional STPs in projects spread over 20,000 square metres.

Among the penalised societies, Adana Society in Sector Alpha 1 has been fined Rs 2 lakh, while Panchshil Heights in Sector 1 has been fined Rs 5 lakh. Galaxy North Avenue in Sector 4, Flora Heritage in Sector 1, Arihant Arden in Sector 1 and Samriddhi Grand Avenue in Techzone 4 have each been fined Rs 5 lakh.