GNIDA fines Ajnara Homes Rs 54.32 lakh

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 54.32 lakh on Ajnara Homes, a housing project in Sector 16B developed by APY Realty, for multiple environmental violations and has also sought registration of an FIR against the builder.



Officials said the action was taken as part of an enforcement drive directed by GNIDA chief executive officer N.G. Ravi Kumar to ensure compliance with environmental norms in builder societies. The sewer department had earlier issued notices to 202 housing societies seeking details on sewage treatment plants, but Ajnara Homes failed to respond.

After residents complained, inspection found the STP defunct for nearly two years. About 1.15 MLD sewage from 2,300 flats was discharged untreated, breaching NGT, CPCB and UPPCB norms. Authorities imposed Rs 50 lakh fine and Rs 4.32 lakh penalty.