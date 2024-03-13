GNIDA establishes a ‘Sister City’ pact with Loudon County City

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Loudon County City of America to open the way for investment in areas like economic, business, educational and environment etc.



For some time, the authority has been pursuing a “Sister City” agreement with Loudon County City to foster direct exchange of education, trade, culture, biotech, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and information technology between the two cities.

Officials stated that representatives from both cities will be able to visit each other and engage in collaborative studies. Earlier, similar agreements have been made between

cities like Varanasi, Lucknow, and Agra, as well as sister city agreements between different countries.

In January, Buddy Riser, Executive Director of the Economic Development Department of Loudon County City, Virginia, America, came to the Greater Noida

Authority along with three other representatives. The framework for the agreement was established after a meeting with Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar and other officials.

During the presentation by Greater Noida Authority officials, various key projects such as Noida International Airport Jewelers, road infrastructure, metro connectivity, expressway, green initiatives, major corporations, educational institutions, data center hub, IITGNL, multi-modal logistics hub, and multi-modal transport hubs were also made available. Subsequently, the foreign delegation visited different parts of Greater Noida and IITGNL observing the infrastructure firsthand.

Impressed by the development initiatives, the delegation decided to proceed with signing a sister city agreement with Greater Noida Authority.