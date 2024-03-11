GNIDA demolishes illegal construction

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has demolished unauthorised construction which was being carried out on an unlawfully acquired land in Bisrakh village of Greater Noida West. Officials said that nearly 1.6 lakh square meters of land, valued at nearly Rs 100 crore, has been reclaimed from encroachers.



Himanshu Verma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Greater Noida Authority, explained that the land was illegally occupied by developers who established a colony without permission.

“On Saturday, a team from the Project Department’s Work Circle 3, accompanied by security personnel from the authority, reached the spot and demolished the illegal encroachment. Around 50 thousand square meters of land in the village Tyusyana was reclaimed from illegal encroachment. This action was carried out using 5 JCBs and two dumpers,” Verma stated. Likewise, the authority has acquired about 1.10 lakh square meter of land in Bisarkh after freeing it from encroachment. Verma further noted that this land has been legally acquired and is now under the authority’s possession.

The GNIDA has issued a stern warning that those encroaching on land within the authority’s designated area will face consequences, and legal measures will be taken against them. Senior officials have instructed all the work circle in-charges of the project department to vigilantly monitor their respective areas to prevent land encroachment and to promptly take action upon receiving any information.

GNIDA ACEO Annapurna Garg advises people against investing their hard-earned money in the colonies being developed illegally through land occupation.