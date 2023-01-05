GNIDA carry out anti-encroachment drive in Gr Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) performed an anti-encroachment drive in Bhanauta village of Greater Noida and freed a large portion of land which was illegally occupied by the encroachers.

Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida Authority has instructed officials from the concerned departments to run a campaign against encroachment in the notified area.

On Wednesday, the drive was carried out in work circle - II of the Greater Noida authority. “Four JCB machines and two dumpers were used in the operation which started on Wednesday morning around 8:30 am. While the drive lasted for two hours, around six thousand square meters of land was evacuated,” a senior GNIDA officer said.

Officials said that the colonizers were trying to develop illegal colonies over the land. “The cost of the vacated land has been estimated at around Rs 12 crore. The actions were taken after multiple notices were issued to vacate the land,” the officer added.