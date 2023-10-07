GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive and bulldozed over a dozen under-construction villas in Sunpura village that were constructed illegally without getting map approval and adhering to building guidelines.



As per officials, around 8,200 square meters of land was freed from the colonisers and the value of the land is estimated to be around Rs 16.40 crore.

Officer on Special duty (OSD) of Greater Noida Authority, Himanshu Verma, said that the village falls in the notified area of Sunpura Authority. “Some colonizers were doing illegal construction on the land of the village. Construction of a dozen villas was going on here. Under the presence of senior authority officers and police from Ecotech-3 police station of Greater Noida, the demolition drive was carried out,” said Verma.

The officer said that the action was carried out using 6 JCBs machines and 3 dumpers. The authority has warned that those encroaching on land in the notified area of the authority will not be spared. The OSD instructed in-charge of every work circle to keep a close watch to prevent encroachment on land in their area and to take action as soon as information about encroachment is received.