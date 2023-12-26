GNIDA board meet on December 28 over farmer demands

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is scheduled to hold its board meeting on December 28.



Officials said that the authority board will take up farmers’ issues on priority among other major decisions.

Earlier the authority’s board meeting was to be conducted on December 22, but was cancelled. The farmers are staging protests against the authority to press for their demands and have warned of a mahapanchayat if the board meeting is further delayed.

“It was decided earlier that by December 31, the authority shall consider and discuss the farmers’ demands in the board meeting,” said Rupesh Verma, district president, All India Kisan Sabha.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the District Committee of All India Kisan Sabha held in Greater Noida.

The farmers from different villages of Greater Noida have been staging day and night protests outside the authority for the past nearly four months over their demands.

These include 10 per cent population plot, lease back of the population, additional compensation and recognition of Project Affected Families to the farmers, 33 per cent reservation in vending zones for the landless and direct purchase and land acquisition of Gautam Buddha University.

The other demands include employment of farmers, minimum plot size of 120 square meters and compensation four times the circle rate. “We will present our proposals in board meetings. Some points will be taken up in this board meeting while other points will be covered in the next board meeting. The authority must take up farmers’ issues at the earliest,” added Verma.

The last meeting of Greater Noida authority was held in the month of August this

year. The authority board approved the Masterplan 2041 for setting up the Phase-2 of Greater Noida city in about 40,000 hectares, among other major decisions.