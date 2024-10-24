GNIDA announces e-auction for 13 plots to develop key institutions

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has introduced a new e-auction scheme for institutional plots in various sectors of Greater Noida. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched this scheme in areas such as Knowledge Park-05, sector MU, 10, ETA-02, Knowledge Park-01, and Techzone-4.

The scheme offers 13 institutional plots for bidding, with applications opening on October 24. These plots are expected to attract significant investment, as they will be used for establishing educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, and training centres. The total reserve price for the plots is Rs 170 crore, making it a major opportunity for institutional investors.

Plots ranging from 1,000 to 10,005 square meters will be available for allotment, with reserve prices set between Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 35.17 crore. For instance, Plot 12B in KP-05, spanning 10,000 square meters, has a reserve price of Rs 30.28 crore, while Plot HS-12C in KP-05, covering 6,200 square meters, has a reserve price of Rs 18.34 crore. Both plots are intended for the establishment of higher secondary schools. The largest and most expensive plot in the scheme is HO-2 in the MU sector, spanning 10,005 square meters with a reserve price of Rs 35.17 crore. Another large plot, HO-2 in Sector 10, measures 4,439.50 square meters and has a reserve price of Rs 19.52 crore. Both plots are designated for the establishment of hospitals.

Other plots include NH-01 in ETA-02 for a nursing home, plots 34A and 34B in KP-01 for paramedical and training institutes, plots 06, 07, 26, and 27 in Techzone-4 for various purposes, plot 89 in KP-5, and plot 34C in KP-01 for vocational training and educational institutions.

The final date for submitting applications under this e-auction scheme is November 18, and the entire auction process will be completed in November. Additionally, the e-auction process for 43 commercial shops and offices and 20 dhaba and kiosk plots will also be finalized in November, with plot sizes ranging from 10.40 to 400 square meters and prices set between Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 2.57 crore.