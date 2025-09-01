GNIDA action against builder for garbage negligence

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 4.03 lakh on the builder of Radha Sky Garden society in Greater Noida West for negligence in waste management.

During an inspection, officials found that the builder was dumping the society’s garbage in the basement instead of arranging proper disposal, leading to large heaps of waste and unhygienic conditions.

Officials warned that the absence of a systematic disposal system increases the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. They noted the builder has been fined earlier for similar violations. “Negligence in handling waste poses a serious health threat. Despite penalties, the builder has failed to make a permanent arrangement. Stricter action will follow if violations continue,” an authority official said.

Residents expressed anger, saying fines alone are ineffective and costs are indirectly passed on to them. “We want a long-term solution, not temporary fixes,” said resident Satya Prakash Yadav, citing foul smells, mosquito breeding and safety risks from water seepage, corrosion and basement cracks threatening nearly 3,000 residents. GNIDA said it will monitor the society and act if the builder fails to comply.