GNIDA accelerates initiatives to relieve traffic congestion between Char Murti Chowk & Ek Murti roundabout

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has accelerated initiatives to relieve traffic congestion between Char Murti Chowk and Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West.

Greater Noida Authority’s Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), Prerna Singh conducted an inspection of the thoroughfares surrounding Char Murti Chowk, Ek Murti Chowk and Gaur City-1 and 2 in Greater Noida West on Thursday.

As per officials, the ACEO issued directives to expand the roadway by reducing Char Murti Chowk, and to regulate autos and rickshaws. She additionally mandated establishing a U-turn opposite Gaur City One and Two and enhancing traffic flow by broadening the service road.

Additionally, in coordination with traffic police, the authority will organise the haphazardly parked autos and rickshaws at Char Murti Chowk at the main road and service road.

The ACEO gathered on-site information regarding preparations for commencing the proposed underpass work at Char Murti Chowk.

OSD Abhishek Pathak said that prior to initiating the underpass construction at Char Murti Chowk, infrastructure including sewer lines, electric wires, and gas pipelines are being relocated. “The underpass at Char Murti Chowk is a critical infrastructure project and the modifications will be done within the designated timeframe to start with the underpass construction. This will ease traffic congestion in the area providing a smooth flow to commuters,” said Pathak.

The construction of the underpass at Char Murti Chowk also known as Gaur Chowk or Kisan Chowk has witnessed delays despite its announcement in 2022. The project which is pegged at Rs 81 crores was stalled due to procedural inefficiencies, delays in tender approvals, challenges in land acquisition, and budget reallocations.