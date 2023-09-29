Global Sustainability Alliance's 5th SDG Summit Kicks Off in New Delhi

The Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA) has launched its highly anticipated 5th edition Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit in News Delhi recently. This event has drawn together an impressive assembly of influential Indian and international leaders, government officials, industry titans, and sustainability experts, all committed to the advancement of sustainable development and environmental responsibility.



The summit's theme, "Strengthening Economies – Collaboration! Financing! Resilience!", set the stage for a dynamic first day filled with a multitude of initiatives aimed at addressing climate change challenges and promoting sustainable development. The agenda featured insightful roundtable discussions and thought-provoking leadership dialogues, fostering knowledge sharing, cooperation, and the incubation of innovative solutions.

Prominent figures in attendance included Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, the Minister of Finance from Bhutan, who praised Bhutan as a model for environmental justice in the fight against climate change. Shombi Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator in India, emphasized the global importance of the SDGs, stating that they represent hope for a better tomorrow and lauded India's commitment to these goals.

The day's discussions delved into macro and micro sustainability issues, with a specific focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and the United Nations' SDGs.

One of the summit's highlights was the pledge session, where leading businesses and conglomerates made public commitments to contribute to a more sustainable planet and diligently work towards achieving Net Zero Emissions. This underscored the essential role of the private sector in addressing environmental challenges and driving sustainable solutions.

The summit also provided a platform for state workshops dedicated to specific SDGs and the launch of the report titled "Flattening the Curve - A Report: Not Just About Reconditioning, But Unleashing Innovation at Scale for Circularity." This insightful report, a collaborative effort between the India Leadership Council (ILC) and ET Edge Insights, highlighted key achievements and benchmarks in sustainability.

Distinguished ministerial speakers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, and Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, graced the summit with their insights.

Two distinguished panels engaged in profound discussions: one on "Sustainable Leadership and Corporate Business Strategies" featuring experts such as Nadir Godrej, Deepali Khanna, Dr Tayeb A Kamali, and Kartikeya G.S, and another on "Green Action and Collective Impact" with Geetanjali Kirloskar, Mohit Bhargava, and Nishant Arya.