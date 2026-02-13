Global boost: Gupta clears ‘CM Skill Development Scheme’

New Delhi: Delhi’s traditional artisans are set for a digital leap, with the Rekha Gupta government approving the Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme, an initiative designed to connect thousands of craftspeople to modern training and global marketplaces while strengthening livelihoods in the unorganised sector.



The decision, cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, targets workers associated with khadi, handloom, cottage industries, and other traditional trades. Highlighting the importance of the move, Gupta said, “For years, they have strengthened society with their craftsmanship. But in changing times, they also need modern training and direct market access. This scheme will ensure that they not only sustain themselves in the new economy, but truly progress with upgraded skills and access to digital platforms.”

Calling the initiative transformative, the Chief Minister added, “This is not merely a training programme. It is a comprehensive effort that brings together skills, technology, market access, and financial empowerment. It will give thousands of artisans in Delhi a new identity, new direction, and new opportunities.” She further emphasised, “This scheme turns the vision of a developed India into action. By directly linking skills with employment and income, we are ensuring that every artisan gets both opportunity and respect.” The scheme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board, with 3,728 beneficiaries set to receive training in 2025–26 after an approval of Rs.8.95 crore. A larger allocation of Rs.57.50 crore is proposed for 2026–27 to scale up the programme.

Under the initiative, artisans will undergo 12 days of structured training, including a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme. Participants will receive a stipend of Rs 4,800, meal support, and essential toolkits such as sewing machines where required. Each artisan will also be digitally onboarded with an e-catalogue on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), enabling visibility in domestic and international markets.

Referring to the national push for skill development, Gupta said, “Delhi is carrying that vision forward. We are linking skills directly to dignified livelihoods.”

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the scheme’s broader impact, stating, “This is about restoring dignity and creating self-reliance for thousands of families.” He added that courses in merchandising, logistics, IT operations, and fashion production will open new employment and entrepreneurial pathways while preserving traditional crafts.

The first phase will prioritise nearly 18,000 e-Shram-registered tailors, with plans to gradually include multiple artisan communities, ensuring stronger income opportunities and formal recognition of their skills.