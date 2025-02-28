Global and Indian artists shine at the 10th India-International Dance & Music Festival

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s cultural landscape shone brightly as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) hosted the 10th edition of the India-International Dance & Music Festival at Baansera Park, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). This remarkable event, held on February 27, celebrated a fusion of global and local artistic expressions, reaffirming the Capital’s status as India’s cultural and diplomatic hub.

The festival featured an extraordinary blend of performances from artists hailing from Russia, Mongolia, Rwanda and India, culminating in a specially choreographed performance that highlighted the unifying power of dance and music. Renowned choreographer Rani Khanam meticulously designed the performance, blending international rhythms with the elegance of Indian traditions.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Ambassadors of Rwanda, Russia and Mongolia. “This grand celebration reaffirms Delhi’s stature as India’s cultural and diplomatic hub, embodying the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family,” remarked a senior official. The collaboration between ICCR and DDA for the first time highlighted their shared vision of fostering mutual respect and collaboration through the universal language of art. The festival’s ambiance, set against the scenic beauty of the Yamuna river, symbolised this spirit of unity.

Baansera Park, the festival’s venue, is part of DDA’s ongoing initiative to rejuvenate the Yamuna River and its surrounding areas. Once a neglected site, Baansera is now a lush green oasis offering stunning views of the river and the city. “Baansera has been transformed from an inaccessible wasteland into a vibrant community space,” said a DDA spokesperson.

DDA’s Yamuna initiatives include Asita, an ecological reserve with 190+ bird species, and Vatika in Chandni Chowk, enriching the city’s heritage.