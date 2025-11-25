GK and Punjabi Bagh Shamshan Ghat parking made operational: MCD

New Delhi: In a move aimed at reducing congestion and improving civic amenities in two busy neighbourhoods, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made operational the newly developed parking facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh Shamshan Ghat. The initiative is expected to ease long-standing parking challenges for residents, visitors and daily commuters in these high-density areas.

According to the Corporation, both facilities had been completed earlier but were awaiting a series of mandatory approvals before they could be opened to the public. These clearances, which included compliance with safety, structural and operational norms, have now been secured. With this, the MCD has formally commissioned the two parking sites for public use, providing a structured and safer alternative to haphazard roadside parking.

The civic body stated that the operationalisation of these facilities reflects its broader focus on streamlining urban mobility infrastructure. The newly opened parking lots are designed to accommodate a significant number of vehicles, thereby helping decongest surrounding roads and improving traffic movement around residential colonies and important local landmarks.

In a strong administrative action, the MCD has also fixed accountability for the delay in making the parking projects functional. The Corporation has terminated the services of the official held responsible for the lapse, underscoring its commitment to transparency, efficiency and the timely execution of public works. Officials added that the MCD will continue to review and upgrade civic infrastructure across the city, with particular emphasis on parking, sanitation, public health and urban mobility.