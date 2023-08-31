Give paid holidays to staff during G20: Govt to shops, businesses

In response to the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Delhi government has issued a directive requiring shops, businesses, and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district to grant paid holidays to their employees and workers from September 8 to 10.

This measure aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the summit, which is set to be attended by 29 heads of state, officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations.

The directive, issued by the state government, emphasises that all employers in New Delhi, within the National Capital Territory of Delhi must provide paid leave to their employees. “Every employers of shops, commercial, and business establishments performing in New Delhi, district of NCT of Delhi shall close their shops, business and commercials from September 8th to 10th and grant paid holiday to their employees/workers,” the Directive stated. This move is aimed at minimising disruptions and ensuring the safety and security of the summit’s attendees.

In addition to granting paid holidays, the government has taken further steps to facilitate the G20 summit. Public vehicles, private vehicles, taxi-cabs, and air flights have been suspended in the New Delhi district to prevent any potential inconveniences for foreign guests attending the event.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place at the newly constructed convention centre at Pragati Maidan, located in the New Delhi district. As part of the preparations for the event, the Delhi government had previously declared these dates as public holidays in the national capital. This declaration also included the closure of banks, financial institutions, and commercial establishments within the district.

This international gathering is expected to address critical global issues and foster cooperation among world leaders during these challenging times as the government’s proactive approach underscores the significance of this high-profile event and its potential impact on international relations and cooperation.