‘Give data on sexual assault cases of minor and adults’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the state government to give the number and stage of trial of sexual assault cases relating to minors and adults.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Girish Kathpalia also asked the authorities to indicate the location of One Stop Centres (OSC), the facilities provided and manpower deployed in each OSC, and the job supposed to be performed by the personnel deployed there.

OSCs are constituted to provide support to women affected by violence within family, community, and workplace.

The high court asked the Delhi government to file a fresh affidavit giving the actual position on the number of complaints received on sexual assault those that were converted into FIRs under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The data must also include the number of cases in which charge sheets have been filed, which are undergoing trial, and which are at the stage of oral arguments, it said.

“The information with regard to the above will be given separately for adults and children,” the bench made clear.

When the counsel for Delhi government, Udit Malik, submitted that counsellors have been appointed in the OSCs, the court said it is not clear as to what their qualifications are and whether any psychologists and psychiatrists have been appointed to deal with sexual assault cases.