Girls shine in CBSE results, surpass boys in GB Nagar District

Noida: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for both Class 12th and Class 10th on Monday, revealing that girls have excelled over boys in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.



Surbhi Mittal, a class 12 student at Amity International School in Sector-44, Noida, has topped the district with 99.2 per cent marks. She says that she used to study hard nearly 9-10 hours a day.

Ruchi Nagar, a student of Saint George School in Dadupur village, Greater Noida also secured 99.2 per cent marks and shared the rank with Surbhi. In Ghaziabad, Siya Bhardwaj secured first position in the school with 97.8 per cent.