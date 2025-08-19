Girl ‘kidnapped, forcibly married, raped’; Trafficking racket busted

new delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a child trafficking gang with the arrest of four men who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and attempted to sell her after forging documents to show her as an adult.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged at Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Rajeev (40), son of late Ompal, a resident of Jhal, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh; Vikas (20), son of Ashok, a resident of Kandola village, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh; Ashu (55),

son of Satyavir, a resident of Jathpura, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh; and Ramanjot Singh (24), son of Jag Mohan Singh, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Sector 9, Ghaziabad,

Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the girl, who went missing from JJ Colony, Wazirpur, on July 21, was rescued from a house in Jhal village of Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation by Bharat Nagar Police and local authorities.

Vikas and Ashu allegedly lured the girl at Meerut railway station and conspired to sell her to Rajeev, who was prepared to pay money to marry her.

To facilitate the crime, a fake Aadhaar card was prepared by Ramanjot Singh, a cybercafé owner in Ghaziabad, showing the minor as an adult.

The case was registered on July 22 after the girl’s mother reported her missing when she failed to return home from tuition classes.

Given the sensitivity of the case, a dedicated team led by Inspector Ram Kishore was formed.

Investigators analysed more than 30 mobile numbers, examined CCTV footage, and tracked suspicious social media activity.

The girl was finally traced to Shamli on August 16, when police raided Rajeev’s residence and rescued her.

During interrogation, the victim revealed she had left home in distress and boarded a train from New Delhi railway station, where she encountered Vikas.

She was later taken to Ashu’s house, threatened, and forced into the conspiracy.

Rajeev admitted to marrying her forcibly on July 24 and subjecting her to sexual assault.

Police also recovered four mobile phones and the forged Aadhaar card from the accused.

All four men face charges under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act, and the Prohibition of Child

Marriage Act. Police said further investigation is under way to identify other possible links in the trafficking network.